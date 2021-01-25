‘We had a role model’ – Govt officials celebrate Mthembu’s life at memorial

Various ministries gathered for a virtual memorial service for Mthembu - who died from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s ministers and officials at government departments are on Monday celebrating the life of late Minister Jackson Mthembu – urging the country to keep his legacy alive.

Various ministries gathered for a virtual memorial service for Mthembu - who died from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday. He was laid to rest on Sunday.

Public Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said Mthembu often fostered environments that allowed dialogue and prompted good governance.

Referring to the pandemic, he said Mthembu died fighting a war, calling on the country to adhere to protocols in the fallen activist’s honour.

“He was a very strong campaigner against coronavirus, the very same virus that claimed his life. In honour of his name and legacy, and for his death to not be in vain, I urge South Africans to heed government’s plea to wear masks, sanitise and maintain distance when we’re together.”

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said Mthembu was at the centre of communicating the new normal way of living to South Africans.

He described the late minister as a guiding light.

“We had a role model to look up to. His art of communicating complex government policies with ease or breaking down political lingo into easy and accessible language was unparalleled.”

