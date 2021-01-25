WC Health Dept backs Winde's calls for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that there'd been a significant decrease in the number of active cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that it supported calls for COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to be eased in the province.

This is due to a decline in the province's infection rate.

Premier Alan Winde last week wrote to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize requesting that some restrictions be relaxed.

In his letter, Winde asked for the ban related to beaches and other public spaces to be lifted, a curfew change, for limited alcohol sales to resume.

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that there'd been a significant decrease in the number of active cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Active cases have seen a 33% drop in the last 7 days.

Cloete said that it only made sense for restrictions to be eased.

"The restrictions that we asked for as the Western Cape government was to specifically bring relief to the healthcare system towards the end of December and beginning of January to be able to cope with the cases."

He stresses there's been a steady downward trend over the past 10 days.

"We have now coped with the cases and we are on a decline, so it makes a lot of sense that the restrictions should be lifted and we are in support of that."

He adds an easing of curbs should be done gradually and residents should continue abiding by health and safety regulations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.