Go

WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry resumes with Sydney Mufamadi testimony

The commission is hearing testimony from former chairperson of the High-Level Review Panel into the State Security Agency, Sydney Mufamadi.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is seen during a session of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Following a 10-day break in which the state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was in isolation after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus, the commission resumes today.

The commission is hearing testimony from former chairperson of the High-Level Review Panel into the State Security Agency, Sydney Mufamadi.

WATCH: State capture inquiry resumes with Sydney Mufamadi testimony

Timeline

