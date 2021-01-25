WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry resumes with Sydney Mufamadi testimony

The commission is hearing testimony from former chairperson of the High-Level Review Panel into the State Security Agency, Sydney Mufamadi.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a 10-day break in which the state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was in isolation after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus, the commission resumes today.

WATCH: State capture inquiry resumes with Sydney Mufamadi testimony