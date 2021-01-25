Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park

Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.

JOHANNESBURG - Sections of the Kruger National Park have been flooded as a result of tropical storm Eloise, with some bridges now underwater.

On Friday, the park evacuated some of its bush camps, which are now also submerged.

The park is bracing for more heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

“Low-water bridges in those areas are underwater and as we speak, we have been diverting traffic. It is important to mention that we are not out of the woods yet and we urge people to be extra cautious on the roads.”

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, disaster management teams are on standby to help with any situation here at home or to offer assistance to other provinces.

Elias Sithole is the head of the provincial disaster management centre.

