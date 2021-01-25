Uganda high court orders army to vacate presidential candidate Bobi Wine's home

His lawyers filed a human rights violation application, demanding that the army must vacate and that he should be presented to the court to show that he was still in good health.

JOHANNESBURG - The Uganda High Court said that the army must vacate presidential candidate Bobi Wine’s house where they have kept him and his wife under house arrest.

His lawyers filed a human rights violation application, demanding that the army must vacate and that he should be presented to the court to show that he was still in good health.

Images of his wife being dragged by police went viral and he said that she was trying to get food from their garden.

Meanwhile, Wine has called on African Union chair President Cyril Ramaphosa and the East African community to intervene.

He is disputing the victory of long-time president Yoweri Museveni.

