UFS to research efficacy of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - Research into the COVID-19 efficacy of the drug Ivermectin will be conducted at the University of the Free State.

The antiparasitic medication is being touted by some as beneficial for actively sick COVID-19 patients and those using it as a prophylactic medicine to prevent them from falling ill.

The campus’s own clinical research company, FARMOVS, will now shed light on the claims.

The clinical trial protocol is subject to approval by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

It defines how the study will be conducted in terms of its design, methodology and statistical considerations.

The safety of trial participants as well as the integrity of data being collected are also key components.

The authority said Ivermectin was used to treat and control parasites in animals, as well as tropical diseases not commonly seen in South Africa.

It can also be used to treat scabies and head lice, but the drug is currently not registered for human consumption in this country.

The health regulatory body said it occasionally granted permission for the use of topical Ivermectin as an unregistered product to treat these conditions in individual patients.

