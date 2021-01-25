Two arrested in EC for operating without medical licences

CAPE TOWN - A suspected bogus doctor and her assistant are to appear in court in Queenstown on Monday in the Eastern Cape.

They were arrested for allegedly practicing without a licence.

Hawks officers, along with officials from the Health Department, took the pair into custody. They'll be charged with fraud, theft and contravening the medicines act.

It's alleged that from September last year, the woman had been practicing as a doctor, dispensing medication and writing sick notes.

The Hawks' Bonnie Nxumalo said that the two were nabbed after undercover officials visited her surgery for a consultation.

"It was discovered that she was practicing without a licence and she wasn't registered with the HPCSA. Police recovered medication and needles worth an estimated street value of more than R700,000."

