Teen describes how Thoriso Themane was assaulted

The State had called its first witness in the trial of six teenagers and two adults accused of the murder in the Flora Park area in Limpopo in February 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Details of how budding musician Thoriso Themane was killed emerged in the Polokwane High Court on Monday.

The case was postponed last week because one of the defence lawyers was placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

A 16-year-old accused was called to testify.

He told the court the assault started when he was bitten by 28-year-old Themane.

He said he then struck the deceased with an open hand, before the other teens accused of the murder joined in the assault.

The witness further testified that Themane ran for cover inside a house belonging to one of the two adults charged with his murder.

He said the group of teenagers chased after him and the assault continued.

