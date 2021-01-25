Storm Eloise has had no impact on operations, says Eskom

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said tropical storm Eloise had caused no major disruptions in parts of the country where heavy rain caused flooding.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Monday said operations at its power stations would continue as normal.

He added the power utility will continue to monitor the storm and possible impact.

“With the heavy rains continuing across Limpopo, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eskom will continue to monitor the storm and its impact on operations and should there be any need for further communication, we will alert the country timeously.”

RESIDENTS 'SEVERE' AFFECTED

Hundreds of people are counting the costs after tropical storm Eloise lashed parts of Limpopo. Roads and bridges were flooded and trees uprooted.

Limpopo Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu said some residents were severely affected.

“As we speak now, there is a road in Motale at the bridge, which is overflowing. There is a road around Maruleng in the Mopani area, which is also overflowing."

Makamu pleaded with residents to avoid the area. He said the Capricorn District Municipality remained on high alert for more downpours.

"We are trying to evacuate people whose houses are flooding or collapsed to places of safety."

Makamu said they were fighting two battles at the moment, the coronavirus and heavy rains, which left many without a roof over their head.

LOST LIVES

The storm has so far claimed the lives of 12 people in south-eastern Africa.

The National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction in Mozambique said more than 8,000 people had been displaced.

Eloise made landfall in that country's central province of Sofala on Saturday and was then weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland.

Homes, crops and infrastructure were also damaged or flooded.

