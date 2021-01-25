SAB suspends over 500 temporary jobs due to alcohol sales ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision last month under adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations in a bid to alleviate the pressure the country’s health sector.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) has announced the suspension of over 500 temporary jobs due to the ripple effect of the alcohol ban in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision last month under adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations in a bid to alleviate the pressure on the country’s health sector.

SAB said that the third alcohol ban had resulted in reduced demand for temporary workers.

In a statement, the company said that it realised the effects this decision would have on hundreds of families, but it’s simply been left with no choice.

At the same time, members of the Restaurants Association of South Africa are expected to stage a sit-in at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday calling on government to review its decision on the ban of alcohol sales.

