Ramaphosa: SA can no longer continue being a country that tolerates lawlessness

The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla has called for maximum attention to be given to those who hijack projects across parts of the country and extort money from service providers.

In his closing address on Sunday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa could no longer continue being a country that tolerated lawlessness.

The ANC, its alliance partners and other role players held the three-day virtual lekgotla, this is ahead of his State of the Nation Address next month and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget Speech.

Ramaphosa said that the lekgotla wanted action taken to be against those who damaged state property.

“It also urges the state to implement drastic measures to deal with individuals who are vandalising and destroying public infrastructures, such as our schools, water, electricity and transport.”

The ANC president announced that the party would be moving speedily towards implementing an election committee to assist with the selection of councillors ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

He said the ANC and its alliance partners would seek to field candidates who were capable, experienced and respected in their communities to serve as councillors.

Ramaphosa also said that the ANC’s councillors must have integrity and would undergo a series of assessments in this regard.

“We have agreed that all existing councillors must go through an intensive evaluation process, particularly in municipalities that have performed poorly or where there are allegations of maladministration and wrongdoing.”

