Ramaphosa: False information about COVID-19 vaccine puts lives at risk

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first weekly newsletter of the year to warn South Africans that false information about the COVID-19 vaccine is putting lives at risk.

The president said that government had embarked on an extensive communications campaign to educate the population about the jab and to challenge many of the misconceptions in circulation.

Ramaphosa said that we all need to work together to build confidence in the vaccine, to demonstrate its effectiveness and its safety and to emphasise its vital importance in overcoming this deadly disease.

He's also promised to divulge the details of the deals government signed with manufacturers once they're concluded and once South Africa was released from the non-disclosure agreements in place.

He acknowledged concerns from the public that government had not been sufficiently transparent about efforts to acquire the inoculations, which are due to touch down on home soil in the next few days.

