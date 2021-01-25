Ramaphosa: ANC, alliance partners to tackle fake news around COVID-19 vaccines

On Sunday party president Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC lekgotla, which took place over the weekend agreed to tackle the misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners have agreed to work towards building broad acceptance of the vaccine in the country.

On Sunday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ANC lekgotla, which took place over the weekend, agreed to tackle the misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

This as many across different sectors, including some leaders in the ANC, have been issuing warnings against the vaccine.

The first doses of the vaccine are set to hit South Africa’s shores this week.

Superstitious beliefs, 5G technology and the anti-African vaccine, these are just some of the untruths being peddled when people speak of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The ANC and its alliance partners said that in order to win the war against the virus, a single approach has to be adopted.

Ramaphosa said the lekgotla, which paused to bid farewell to NEC member Jackson Mthembu, agreed that members needed to be disciplined in their messaging on the pandemic and its vaccines.

“Basing our pronouncements on facts and if it is on medical issues, on science and medical evidence.”

While leaked reports have pointed to public financing being one of the ideas touted by Ramaphosa to fund the vaccine roll-out programme, he made no mention of this.

Instead in his address, the president hinted towards further constraints ahead of the budget vote set to be delivered next month.

“There is a need to reprioritise existing commitments in the budget to ensure we support those in need and stimulate inclusive growth.”

The ANC has identified beating COVID-19 as one of its top priorities for the year, with economic recovery, social cohesion and building a better Africa also being key areas.

