Police to intensify search for girl's body after Herolds Bay cliff tragedy

The little girl was with her mother and brother. Police divers and sea rescue teams managed to retrieve the woman's body from the ocean shortly after the tragedy. Her son escaped with minor injuries.

CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a 2-year-old child who is presumed to have drowned after her family's car plunged over a cliff in Herolds Bay, near George.

The tragedy occurred last Thursday.

His sibling has, however, still not been located.

Police said that the search would be intensified if sea conditions were favourable.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

It's the second such tragedy in the Herolds Bay area in several years.

