Cops search for arson suspects after MKMVA-led march against foreign-owned shops

At least two shops and a stall belonging to a street vendor were set alight.

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for a group of people who looted and torched foreign-owned businesses in the Durban CBD.

This happened during a march led by the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in the province on Monday.

The MKMVA earlier handed over a memorandum to Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office in which they detailed their anti-foreigner sentiment.

They’re also opposed to the current lockdown restrictions, the mandatory wearing of masks and vaccinations against COVID-19.

The police’s Jay Naicker said so far, one person had been arrested.

“He attempted to stab police officers during the arrest but was quickly subdued without injury to the arresting officers. Some stolen items were recovered from the arrested suspect,” he added.

