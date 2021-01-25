Nasrec field hospital ready to accept COVID-19 patients, says govt

The Gauteng Health Department said it was working to ensure the 500 beds still needed at the Nasrec field hospital were obtained soon, as it expected a rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said the province’s response to COVID-19 was on track, with the Nasrec field hospital now equipped to admit patients.

Mokgethi together with other health officials visited the facility on Monday as Gauteng reached its peak.

"We are ready and we are also in the process of utilising Nasrec as a field hospital to its full capacity," Mokgethi said.

But while the hospital was commissioned to have 1,500 beds, it only has 1,000.

Mokgethi said what happened at the Steve Biko Academic hospital earlier this month was unfortunate and should not deter the public from seeking medical help in time.

"People from Mpumalanga and Limpopo came in almost at the same time so they had to take that decision to give people care immediately and not divert them because they were very sick."

The Gauteng Health Department said it was working to ensure the 500 beds still needed at the Nasrec field hospital were obtained soon, as it expected a rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in the province.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.