Mufamadi: SOU was a law unto itself & mirrored ANC factions

Sydney Mufamadi said a proclamation made by former President Jacob Zuma violated the separation of powers and allowed him to make changes in intelligence.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry on Monday heard how the State Security Agency’s Special Operations Unit was a law unto itself, which served political interests.

This was the testimony of Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired the high-level review panel into the agency.

Mufamadi described the activities of the SOU as “unconstitutional and illegal”.

He said his panel found that the intelligence agency had factions that mirrored divisions in the African National Congress (ANC).

He also spoke of how the SOU that was established by Zuma refused to report to internal structures.

“That unit was a law unto itself, that is relative to the management structures of the SSA. More senior people said ‘as special operations, we were told that we report to the executive’.”

Mufamadi also detailed how money was used without accountability.

“Huge amounts of money, which were allocated on a regular basis for projects and financial accounting, people would say ‘we did not get reports’.”

Mufamadi said changes made by Zuma in the operations of the SSA bypassed established security structures like the SAPS.

