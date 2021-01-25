More heavy rain expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga as Eloise leaves mark on SA

The cyclone has been downgraded to an overland depression as Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo are bracing for more strong winds and flash floods.

JOHANNESBURG - Tropical storm Eloise has caused havoc in parts of Limpopo, with several roads and bridges flooded, while trees have been uprooted.

The cyclone has been downgraded to an overland depression as Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo are bracing for more strong winds and flash floods.

This comes as it already caused flooding in Mozambique's coastal city of Beira, when the cyclone hit that country on Saturday.

Residents back home in hot spot areas have been urged to stay at home and not cross flooded bridges.

Weather forecaster Wayne Venter said that more heavy rain could be expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

"We still have that warning for the possibility of heavy rainfall, widespread flooding for the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of Limpopo, the south-western parts of Limpopo as well as the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, especially in the morning hours."

The African National Congress (ANC)'s spokesperson in the Peter Mokaba region in Limpopo, Jimmy Machaka.

"Roads and bridges have been damaged and trees have fallen on the roads causing congestion and traffic on our roads. We are pleading with community members to remain calm and remain at home."

