More Capetonians following lockdown rules, COVID-19 cases dropping - CoCT

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said more people appeared to be complying with COVID-19 regulations in the metro.

On Monday, the municipality said non-compliance was down compared to what was observed prior to the second wave peak.

Infection rates were dropping in the region, but authorities remained on high alert to ensure businesses and other entities adhered to the lockdown restrictions.

The City of Cape Town's Community Services and Health MMC Zahid Badroodien said the public was largely adhering to the regulations.

"Overall, we have seen an improvement in our city when it comes to the adherence through all the sectors including the fatalities management sector."

Environmental Health practitioners have inspected more than 1,100 restaurants and supermarkets during the first two weeks of this month.

Badroodien said only three closure notices were issued.

"Just under 20% were non-compliant, which would then necessitate the issuing of compliance notices and this roughly equates to about 149 premises."

As for funeral parlours, 122 were visited during the past week, with under 5% found to be non-compliant.

Badroodien, however, added there remained a worrying trend in informal settlements, and that officials were hard at work to educate and advise residents on sticking to the guidelines.

