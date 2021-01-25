Late Jonas Gwangwa's contribution to SA music hailed

Tributes have poured in from friends, family and jazz enthusiasts following the death of the world-renowned musician and struggle icon. He died on Saturday at the age of 83.

JOHANNESBURG - The late legendary trombonist Jonas Gwangwa has been honoured for his invaluable contribution to the growth of South African music.

With a career spanning over 40 years, he carved an illustrious career for himself alongside the likes of Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that he used his talent to forge unity in the country.

His spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo: "Mr Jonas Gwangwa was a living legend and now forms the ranks of icons whose contributions to mankind will forever go down in the annals of history."

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhuba also sent his condolences to Gwangwa’s family and fans in the country and across the world.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase: "On behalf of the City of Johannesburg, its residents and its council, the executive mayor has expressed his condolences to the family and the many fans throughout the country, continent and throughout the world who have supported the music of Jonas Gwangwa and who were inspired by his contribution to the arts and the liberation of our country."

