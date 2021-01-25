Jackson Mthembu’s memorial service to be held today in Pretoria

Mthembu succumbed to COVID-19 a few days later after he was admitted to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will be held on Monday in Pretoria.

Mthembu’s memorial service was due to be held on Saturday but was postponed after engagements between the presidency and his family.

The service will now be held later today at the GCIS Auditorium in Pretoria.

It comes after Mthembu was laid to rest on Sunday.

National Assembly Speaker of Thandi Modise was among those who spoke at the ceremony.

“He was a good and great father because he understood that he had weaknesses which he was very proud to announce and say he has overcome.”

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to deliver the keynote address at the memorial service.

