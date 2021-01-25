Fourways hippo was not slaughtered, it is safe & back home - agricultural dept

On Monday, pictures of a hippo being slaughtered circulated on social media, with claims it was the Fourways hippo.

JOHANNESBURG - The "missing" Fourways hippo is alive, well and back at its natural habitat, contrary to social media claims that it had been captured and slaughtered for its meat.

The runaway mammal was first spotted wandering around in Chartwell near the Jukskei River last month and later in the Fourways area.

Last week, the Gauteng Agriculture Department said that it was working closely with the North West provincial government to increase efforts to find the elusive hippo.

However, the rumours are simply not true, the agricultural department told Eyewitness News.

"The hippo that was spotted in Chartwell at the end of December is not missing. It has gone back to its original habitat (Hartbeespoort Dam) and this was discovered with the assistance of the technology used by Endangering Wildlife Trust (EWT). The Gauteng Agriculture Department and EWT are monitoring the movements of the hippo," the department's Nozipho Hlabangana said.

