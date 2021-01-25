EXCLUSIVE: Bobi Wine: AU's Ramaphosa shouldn't be silent in face of injustice

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Wine said only the EU, the US and human rights bodies have condemned the human rights violations in his country.

JOHANNESBURG - Ugandan opposition leader and presidential candidate Bobi Wine on Sunday said that African Union (AU) chair President Cyril Ramaphosa should not allow himself to be a partner in crime by remaining silent in the face of injustice.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Wine said that only the EU, the US and human rights bodies had condemned the human rights violations in his country.

He remains under house arrest, with his home surrounded by soldiers and the silence of regional bodies is deafening.



“If President Ramaphosa is listening, I would like to request him not to allow himself to be seen as a partner in crime. I request him not to be silent in the face of injustice.”

Wine has made a heartfelt plea to Ramaphosa.

He said that he should do to Ugandans as they did for South Africans during apartheid when all of Africa stood up for liberation.

“We request President Ramaphosa and the African Union to stand with us; to stand with the people of Uganda, to stand with the values of the rule of law and the principles of democracy.”

He said that nobody from the African Union or the East Africa community had raised any concern about the violence that accompanied campaigning and elections in Uganda.

WATCH: Go for it Bobi Wine, fight for the people of Uganda - Malema

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.