SAPS Commissioner Sitole roped in to investigate unmasked Mtsweni-Tsipane

Bheki Cele said the not wearing of masks in public was non-negotiable and necessary action must be taken.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Monday ordered National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to investigate the alleged conduct of Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

The premier was seen on national TV not wearing a mask in public at Minister Jacskon Mthembu's funeral on Sunday.

She is lying she had the mask in her hand, even DD tried to remind her here that she needs to put on her mask. Pap spinning. pic.twitter.com/nrxPk2DAnc Isaac Mangena (@Ice_Izo) January 24, 2021

This was followed by a massive outcry from South Africans calling on government to take strong action against Mtsweni-Tsipane, who has since apologised, claiming her mask was somehow “damaged” and she hadn’t noticed that it had fallen off.

Cele said the not wearing of masks in public was non-negotiable and necessary action must be taken.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said it was important for the minister to ascertain what has transpired.

“When the investigation is completed and it is handed over, then we can all satisfy ourselves that the right action has been taken against the premier and whether she will pay a fine or will there be other action against her.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.