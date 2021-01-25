CoJ helps fire ravished Booysens informal settlement rebuild homes

The densely populated area in the south of Johannesburg was razed to the ground on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg on Monday said that it was committed to providing building materials for thousands of residents in the Booysens informal settlement who were left destitute when a fire tore through their community.

Over 600 homes were destroyed, with city authorities warning this number could increase as relief efforts continue.

Thousands of residents are now in need of material to start the rebuilding process.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: "The various departments of the city have been working with the community to provide housing to those who are destitute and to also to support those families so that they are able to reconstruct their homes and structures that were at that particular site."

