Cele to launch probe after Mpumalanga premier caught on camera not wearing mask

After public backlash, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has since apologised.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said that an investigation would be launched after Mpumalanga's Premier was captured on camera not wearing a mask at the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu's funeral.

READ: MORE: Mpumalanga Premier apologises for 'briefly' not wearing mask at Mthembu funeral

However, in a statement, she claimed that her mask was damaged and somehow fell off without her noticing.

In his own statement, Minister Cele said that wearing masks when out in public was non-negotiable.

