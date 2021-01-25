Butterworth trio due in court for selling alcohol

On Saturday, authorities reacted to a community tip-off regarding a local tavern that had been selling alcohol.

CAPE TOWN - Three men are expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate Court, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday after they were found selling liquor at a tavern.

On Saturday, authorities reacted to a community tip-off regarding a local tavern that had been selling alcohol; R5 million’s worth of alcohol, firearms, and two surveillance cameras were seized.

This follows a two week-long observation and probe to gather evidence on the activities of the tavern.

Police then apprehended the owner of the facility, along with two of his workers for selling alcohol and using so-called black-market prices.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said: “The items were confiscated for further investigation.”

Alcohol sales are prohibited under alert level three lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

