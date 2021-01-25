Business community ready to assist in COVID-19 vaccination roll out

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) told Eyewitness News that it was already in contact with all its members to discuss how the industry can contribute.

JOHANNESBURG - As the government explored ways to fund the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, indications are that the business community would come to the party.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla that various options were being looked into.

One of them could be companies financing and vaccinating employees in the workplace.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) told Eyewitness News on Monday that it was already in contact with all its members to discuss how the industry could contribute.

With Treasury having already warned of a possible tax hike to raise money for the vaccines, this may be prevented as much-needed good news emerged from the business sector.

Naamsa, which represents 43 new vehicle brands in South Africa, said it was committed to South Africa and to assisting in every way possible.

“There is no reason, none whatsoever, for companies – whether they are small or big – not to participate in some shape or form in making the vaccination programme a success,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

Mabasa added that the business community’s umbrella body, Busa, had also been in touch with different industries to discuss the assistance government would need.

With the constrained public purse, government has been working on different methods of ensuring that 40 million South Africans are vaccinated to generate herd immunity against coronavirus.

