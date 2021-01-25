After court ruling, Uganda's Bobi Wine still waiting for army to vacate home

The Uganda high court on Monday ruled that the army must vacate his house where they have kept him and his wife under house arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine has told Eyewitness News that he was still waiting for the army to leave his home but nothing has happened yet.

The Uganda high court on Monday ruled that the army must vacate his house where they have kept him and his wife under house arrest.

His lawyers filed a human rights violation application, demanding that the army must vacate and that he should be presented to the court to show that he was still in good health.

READ: Uganda 2021 is akin to apartheid - an exclusive Q&A with Uganda's Bobi Wine

Images of his wife being dragged by police went viral and he said that she was trying to get food from their garden.

Meanwhile, Wine has called on African Union (AU) chair President Cyril Ramaphosa and the East African community to intervene.

He is disputing the victory of long-time president, Yoweri Museveni.

"I am playing my part. First of all, we don't believe in violence. We are different to Museveni. We know that if we continue raising the voices, we know that we will not die in the dark."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.