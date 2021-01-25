20°C / 22°C
African Bank group CEO Basani Maluleke resigns

In a statement, the bank said she’s stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.

FILE: Basani Maluleke has stepped from her position as African Bank CEO. Picture: Radio 702.
FILE: Basani Maluleke has stepped from her position as African Bank CEO. Picture: Radio 702.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African Bank group chief executive officer Basani Maluleke has resigned.

In a statement, the bank said that she was stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.

Maluleke will serve out her notice period until 30 April during which time she will be available to ensure a smooth hand-over process.

In the meantime, the board has appointed Gustav Raubenheimer as interim CEO.

He’s currently the chief financial officer of African Bank.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

