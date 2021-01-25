300 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA

Over the last 24 hours, 8,147 new coronavirus infections have been identified, taking the total number of infections to 1,412,986. Of these infections, 1,230,520 have recovered, which is a recovery rate of 87%.

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred more South Africans have died after contracting the coronavirus, bring the total number of deaths since the pandemic started last year to 40,874.

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 412 986 with 8 147 new cases identified. Regrettably, we report 300 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 40 874 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87%

