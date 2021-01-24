WC DA calls on government to urgently communicate COVID-19 vaccine plan

One million doses will reach the country by the first week of February, while a further 500,000 are expected to be availed before the end of said month.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape called on the national government to urgently communicate COVID-19 vaccine safety to residents.

The party said clarity is needed, as the nation prepares for the first batch that is expected to arrive early next month.

"Nothing withholds government from embarking on a mass campaign to distribute factual information around the particulars of a safe vaccination process in the interests of residents. National government has dragged its feet in providing clarity on the COVID-19 process when it comes to payment, process and planning," said the party's Health spokesperson, Wendy Philander.

Philander says its vital government assures residents of the safety of the vaccine.

"I will, however, write to the provincial MEC of Health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, to establish how and when the provincial department will roll out its campaign to keep residents informed."

