WATCH LIVE: The official funeral service for Jackson Mthembu

Watch as politicians, friends and family bid final farewell to Jackson Mthembu at his funeral in Emalahleni.

JOHANNESBURG – Politicians, friends and family will bid final farewell to the late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu at his funeral today.

He will be laid to rest in a state funeral at his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Mthembu died on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.

_WATCH LIVE: The official funeral service for Jackson Mthembu _

Mthembu will be honoured with a category 1 official funeral reserved for serving ministers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.

Government on Saturday assured South Africans strict lockdown regulations would be followed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.