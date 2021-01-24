President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Jonas Gwangwa

His passing fell on the third anniversary of fellow jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third anniversary of jazz icon Oliver Mtukudzi's death.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late legendary jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa a giant of a revolutionary cultural movement.

Gwangwa, who was also an anti-apartheid icon, died on Saturday at the age of 83.

Tributes continue to pour in for the internationally revered jazz maestro.

Born in Orlando East in Soweto, Gwangwa was most well-known for songs such as Morwa and Kgomo.

He was awarded the Order of Inkamanga for his exceptional contribution to music and the struggle for freedom.

Ramaphosa led tributes of the award-winning composer, arranger, producer and jazz trombonist

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, said, “A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industry has been called to rest. Jonas Gwangwa ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors, who’s creative genius and dedication in the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our own country and mobilised the international community. As we mourn the loss of many precious lives around us, we pray also that the soul of Jonas Gwangwa will rest in peace."

Gwangwa will be remembered for enthralling audiences around the world with his artistry for over 30 years.

At the same time, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has joined South Africa in remembering the late legendary jazz musician.

Gwangwa's passing comes a little over two weeks after the passing of his wife, Violet.

Mthethwa has sent his condolences to his family. His spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo, said, “The minister has said that the world has lost a champion, a real maestro in music and in the community. A true freedom stalwart who used the arts as a potent weapon in the fight against apartheid.”

