Parts of SA brace for rain, strong winds, flooding as storm Eloise moves inland

Forecaster Lulamo Pheme said while the cyclone had since lost its strength, the level nine alert for possible disruptive weather conditions remained.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Sunday warned residents in some parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo to expect strong winds and flash floods as tropical cyclone Eloise made its way inland.

Property was damaged due to flooding in Mozambique's coastal city of Beira when the cyclone hit the country on Saturday.

Forecaster Lulamo Pheme said while the cyclone had since lost its strength, the level nine alert for possible disruptive rains remained.

“The areas now are spreading for level nine, meaning the disruptive rain, to along the escarpment and in the low veld of Limpopo, the eastern high veld, escarpment and low veld of Mpumalanga and the extreme eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal."

Good morning. Depression #Eloise is currently over the extreme northern parts of Limpopo resulting in heavy rain in some areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga today and later northern KZN. Main concern will be rainfall. Winds will not be a major factor. pic.twitter.com/8W0A52ckzD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021

Pheme said the effects of Eloise would bring cooler weather conditions to Gauteng.

“The temperatures are decreasing a bit. We are expecting warm conditions. We are looking at 60% chance of showers and thunder showers.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.