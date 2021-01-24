Nurse who treated Jackson Mthembu recounts his last moments in hospital

Mavis Mahlakoane spoke at Mthembu’s funeral service in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A nurse who treated the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu recounted his final moments and how they battled to save his life but could not.

He died on Thursday from complications with COVID-19.

“We tried. All the doctors came. We resuscitated him, but he just went down and down and down up until his last breath.”

She also described how friendly he was to staff, how he spoke lovingly about his wife and did not want special treatment because of his position.

He also jokingly showed her a video of Police Minister Bheki Cele dancing and told her how he would show him how to really dance when he came out of hospital.

