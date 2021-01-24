Mpumalanga Premier Mtsweni-Tsipane: Mthembu served SA with diligence

Jackson Mthembu is being laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane on Sunday paid tribute to the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, saying he served the country with diligence.

Mthembu was being laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

He died on Thursday from COVID-19-related complications after being admitted to Military 1 Hospital in Tshwane earlier this month.

Mthembu’s funeral service began at his home with a short family prayer.

African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Gwen Ramokgopa handed over the party’s flag to Mthembu’s family - they then proceeded to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mtshwene-Tsipane paid tribute to Mthembu and said South Africa had lost a giant.

Abathembu King Vusi Mvelase was expected to deliver his message of support to the family.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver the eulogy before mourners proceeded to the local cemetery.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at the Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville Township, eMalahleni in Mpumalanga for the official funeral service of Minister Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu. #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/dtay4Z604M — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 24, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.