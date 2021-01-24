Mpumalanga premier apologises for 'briefly' not wearing mask at Mthembu funeral

Photos of Mtsweni-Tsipane circulated on social media showing her without a mask on her face inside the venue and at the cemetery.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has apologised for what she called a "brief moment" of not wearing a face mask during the funeral of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, in Emalahleni on Sunday.

Photos of Mtsweni-Tsipane circulated on social media showing her without a mask on her face inside the venue and at the cemetery.

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane delivers the welcoming remarks during the Official Service for Minister Jackson Mthembu #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/Y0IAfXgEko South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 24, 2021

She clarified the reason behind this, saying upon arrival at the cemetery and disembarking from her vehicle, her mask was damaged and she was oblivious to the fact that it had fallen off.

She said she thought that the mask was intact as had been the case throughout the proceedings.

"The Premier’s aides promptly sought a replacement mask which the Premier utilized for the rest of the proceedings, her office said in a statement.

"The Premier has extended an apology to the people of Mpumalanga for that momentary lapse wherein her mask fell without her being aware or conscious of it."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.