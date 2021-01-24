Modise: Let us be rededicated to fighting COVID-19 in Jackson Mthembu's honour

Thandi Modise was delivering Parliament’s message of support to Mthembu’s family, friends and colleagues during a funeral service in Sacred Catholic Church.

JOHANNESBURG - The Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise called on South Africans to rededicate themselves to fight the scourge of COVID-19 in the name of the late Minister in the Office of the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu was laid to rest on Sunday at the Old Pretoria Road Cemetery in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

He succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday after he was admitted to hospital.

Modise was delivering Parliament’s message of support to Mthembu’s family, friends and colleagues during a funeral service in Sacred Catholic Church.

“He was a good father because he understood that he himself had weaknesses which he was very proud to say he had and had overcome. So, in the name ka Jackson, let us rededicate ourselves to fight against this coronavirus. Let us as public representatives always remember we are servants of the people," she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.