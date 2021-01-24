Politicians, friends & family to bid final farewell to Jackson Mthembu

He died from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, after being admitted to Military 1 Hospital in Tshwane earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Politicians, friends and family will gather today to bid final farewell to late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu's funeral will be held in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

He died from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, after being admitted to Military 1 Hospital in Tshwane earlier this month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.

Last week, he asked that the national flag at all flag stations be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening.

In a funeral service expected to begin at 9am, Mthembu will be honoured with a category 1 official funeral reserved for serving ministers.

The presidency's Tyrone Seale, said, “The funeral arrangements remain as originally announced by the presidency in that an official funeral category 1 will take place in the minister’s hometown of Emalahleni.”

Government on Saturday assured South Africans strict lockdown regulations would be followed.

Mthembu’s memorial service is expected to be held on Monday in Tshwane.

Deputy President David Mabuza will speak at the service.

