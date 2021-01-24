20°C / 22°C
City of JHB, NGOs mobilise to assist Booysens residents left destitute by fire

Disaster management battled the blaze on Friday and found shelter for women and children.

Booysens residents rebuild their homes after a devastating fire in their informal settlement. Picture @CityofJoburgEMS on Twitter.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian organisations on Sunday mobilised to assist thousands of people who were left destitute by a fire which tore through Booysens Informal Settlement in Johannesburg.

Disaster management battled the blaze on Friday and found shelter for women and children.

While there were no fatalities, the fire destroyed over 600 structures.

Several organisations have lent their support to the families affected by the devastating fire whose cause is being investigated.

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo visited the affected community to assess the damage caused in the densely populated area.

Some people were already looking for material to rebuild and ensure they have a home.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase, said, "The executive mayor will be accompanied by various officials in the city to assure the residents that indeed the City is there to support and assist and to assess what it is that the City has done so far to ensure that no effort is spared in assisting these communities, particularly (during) a time of disaster - like this."

