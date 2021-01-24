City of JHB, NGOs mobilise to assist Booysens residents left destitute by fire

Disaster management battled the blaze on Friday and found shelter for women and children.

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian organisations on Sunday mobilised to assist thousands of people who were left destitute by a fire which tore through Booysens Informal Settlement in Johannesburg.

While there were no fatalities, the fire destroyed over 600 structures.

Several organisations have lent their support to the families affected by the devastating fire whose cause is being investigated.

@HermanMashaba RegionF team on the ground in Booysens ward 124 assisting devastated families who’ve lost their properties to the Fire which took place on Friday night, working together with NGOs by providing 500 Cooked meals, 250 Blankets and Water .💚 #ActAsOne @Action4SA pic.twitter.com/077Lo7dK7D — ActionSA Johannesburg Region F (@ActionsaF) January 24, 2021

Hats off to our country's incredible NGOs and charities who have come out to assist the residents of an informal settlement in Booysens, Johannesburg, razed to the ground on Friday. @eNCA #BooysensFire pic.twitter.com/NfjuZ6mzUu — Michael 🍏 (@TheMikeAppel) January 23, 2021

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo visited the affected community to assess the damage caused in the densely populated area.

Some people were already looking for material to rebuild and ensure they have a home.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase, said, "The executive mayor will be accompanied by various officials in the city to assure the residents that indeed the City is there to support and assist and to assess what it is that the City has done so far to ensure that no effort is spared in assisting these communities, particularly (during) a time of disaster - like this."