Cyclone Eloise downgraded to depression causing heavy rain

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service said Cyclone Eloise was downgraded to a depression that is currently causing heavy rain in some areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The storm, which already lost some of its strength, wreaked havoc in parts of Mozambique and affected several regions in South Africa.

The downgrade meant that torrential rains were still expected but that the impact of strong winds has decreased.

Disaster management teams across Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal were keeping an eye on several low-lying areas, including farms and major roads.

Flooding was reported in some areas including the Kruger National Park, while Pioneer Dam, which is situated in the park, burst its banks.

