At least 3 dead in Zim floods as storm Eloise lashes region

Zimbabwe's civil protection unit is reporting three people have been swept away by flooded rivers in Chipinge.

HARARE - At least three people have died in floods triggered by heavy rains as cyclone Eloise lashes Zimbabwe.

The cyclone, since downgraded to a tropical storm, has damaged houses and property and caused major dams to overflow in the south of the country.

That’s in the south-east of the country, which was badly hit by Cyclone Idai two years ago.

In Manicaland province a number of houses and a school in Chimanimani and Chipinge have been damaged. Communities living near the Save river are moving to higher ground.

Two major dams - the Manyuchi and Tugwi Mukosi - have started spilling and communities downstream have been placed on high alert.

