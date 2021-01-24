12,271 new cases, 498 COVID-related deaths recorded in SA in last 24 hours

South Africa's recovery rate currently stands at 86.6%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded 12,271 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases here at home to over 1,4 million.

Additionally, 498 people died from COVID-19 related complications in the last day, bringing the number of fatalities to 40,574.

The recovery rate is at 86.6% - meaning since the virus hit our shores in March 2020, more than 1,2 million people have recuperated.

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 404 839 with 12 271 cases identified since the last report. Regrettably, 498 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 40 574 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 217 492 , representing a recovery rate of 86,6% pic.twitter.com/KQoT53szH3 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.