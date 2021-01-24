20°C / 22°C
12,271 new cases, 498 COVID-related deaths recorded in SA in last 24 hours

South Africa's recovery rate currently stands at 86.6%.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded 12,271 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases here at home to over 1,4 million.

Additionally, 498 people died from COVID-19 related complications in the last day, bringing the number of fatalities to 40,574.

The recovery rate is at 86.6% - meaning since the virus hit our shores in March 2020, more than 1,2 million people have recuperated.

