SA’s COVID death toll breaches 40k mark

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has passed the grim 40,000 milestone of COVID-19 related fatalities after 575 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has racked up 11,761 new infections over the last day, pushing the total coronavirus caseload to more than 1,392 million.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 392 568. Regrettably, we report 575 more COVID-19 related deaths.This brings the total to 40 076 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 201 284 , representing a recovery rate of 86% pic.twitter.com/B5cN5eK6Pb — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 22, 2021

Provinces with the most positive infections recorded are Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, respectively.

More than 1, 2 million people have recovered from the virus since it hit our shores in March last year.

We are grateful to all South Africans for playing their role in mitigating the devastating effects of #COVID19.

We continue to caution that the transmission rate is still very high and we need to ensure that it is reduced to an acceptable level before we can ease restrictions pic.twitter.com/uWcsZdBxlP — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 22, 2021

