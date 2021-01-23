20°C / 22°C
SA’s COVID death toll breaches 40k mark

The country has racked up 11,761 new infections over the last day, pushing the total coronavirus caseload to more than 1,392 million.

City of Tshwane Healthcare officials waiting to take throat swabs for the COVID-19 coronavirus testing at the Denlyn Mall taxi rank in Mamelodi township on January 20, 2021. Phill Magakoe / AFP
City of Tshwane Healthcare officials waiting to take throat swabs for the COVID-19 coronavirus testing at the Denlyn Mall taxi rank in Mamelodi township on January 20, 2021. Phill Magakoe / AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has passed the grim 40,000 milestone of COVID-19 related fatalities after 575 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has racked up 11,761 new infections over the last day, pushing the total coronavirus caseload to more than 1,392 million.

Provinces with the most positive infections recorded are Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, respectively.

More than 1, 2 million people have recovered from the virus since it hit our shores in March last year.

