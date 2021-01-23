Police investigate shooting involving 2 children and a man in Elsies River

Authorities said the two young girls and man were inside a wendy house, when bullets penetrated the wooden home.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives in Elsies River are probing cases of attempted murder after two children and a man were shot and wounded.

The incident happened at about 10:30pm on Friday night.

All three were struck by the stray bullets.

The Police's Frederick van Wyk, said, “The victims, two girls aged 4 and 14 and a 38-year-old man, were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The motive for the attack is unknown and we are investigating three counts of attempted murder. The suspects are unknown and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact Elsies River police station.

