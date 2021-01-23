Police arrest man for illegal possession of copper worth R6.6m

Police handcuffed the man after investigation led officials to a truck full of copper plates that was robbed in Cleveland, heading to Sedibeng.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng on Friday arrested a 39-year-old suspect after he was found in possession of copper worth an estimated value of R4.8 million in Vanderbijlpark.

The police's Kay Makhubele, said, “Further information was received that more copper was hidden. Police proceeded to investigate and more copper to the estimated value of R1.8 million was recovered.”

