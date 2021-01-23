Tropical cyclone Eloise: Kruger National Park braces for impact

Disaster management teams at the Kruger National Park are on high alert ahead of the landfall of the cyclone, which is predicted to hit the northern parts of the park in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of the Kruger National Park will this weekend be hit by a major rainfall and strong winds due to cyclone Eloise.



Eloise has been identified as a category 2 cyclone after hitting the port city of Beira and surrounding areas in Mozambique.

More photos from Beira (Mozambique) this morning after #CycloneEloise made landfall. Source: Ettiene Erasmus, Reenval SA FB pic.twitter.com/lK6e3moauy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2021

The imminent landfall of the storm has necessitated the closure of some grave roads, picnic sites, bush camps at the national park.

Spokesperson for the South African National Parks, Ike Phaahla, urged everyone who will be visiting the park this weekend to be extra conscious.

“Our scientists are sitting on the national joint fund operation committee with other stakeholders and they will give guidance on what measures need to be taken going forward. But for now, guests are continuously notified and others who have made their way into the park will be moved to alternative camps.”

