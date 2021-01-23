Over 1,000 Masiphumelele residents moved into temporary housing structures

The rebuilding of homes commenced two weeks ago, after a fire ravaged the area just days before Christmas.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Saturday said more than 1,000 Masiphumelele residents left destitute by a fire have moved into temporary structures.

The municipality's Malusi Booi said more than 300 emergency structures had so far been erected.

Contractors are hard at work to ensure about 40 units are built a day.

“Our contractor is currently busy on site. So far, we’ve erected just over 300 structures and we’ve been able to house more than 1,000 people.

Booi said the project will be completed by mid-February.

Funds will also be used to put a fence around the adjacent wetland, to prevent homes from flooding during winter.

The construction of proper housing is set to start in May.

“We are now embarking on the planning. We have appointed a contractor and will be embarking on the process of procuring alternative building technology structures.”

Residents are expected to move into these homes by the end of October.

