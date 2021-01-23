Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

Like ordinary South Africans have to bid farewell to their loved ones by keeping to the stringent restrictions, so will Mthembu's family, colleagues and friends.

JOHANNESBURG - Strict COVID-19 health safety protocols will be followed at the funeral service of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Sunday in Mpumalanga.

Mthembu died this week after contracting the virus. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an official category one funeral for Mthembu.



This means only 50 mourners will be allowed to attend the service.

Government said funeral arrangements for Mthembu have been finalised.

A memorial for the politician, to be addressed by Deputy President David Mabuza, was due to be held on Saturday, but was postponed to Monday after a meeting between the late minister's family and government officials.

Mthembu’s funeral service will begin at 9am at the Roman Catholic Church near his home in Emalahleni and the procession will head to the Old Pretoria Road Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the Andrew and June Mlangeni Foundation said Mthembu left a legacy of solidarity and commitment towards the development of South Africa.

Deputy Minister of Women and Youth Hlengiwe Mkhize, who also chairs the foundation, said the commitment Mthembu made as a young activist carried him through to be an ethical leader who stood for equality and transparency.

